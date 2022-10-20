Duke basketball recruiting: Three visitors for Countdown to Craziness

Two of Duke basketball’s five 2023 commits will be in Durham on Friday night for the program’s annual Countdown to Craziness celebration.

That duo represents the highest-ranked future Blue Devils in the top-ranked class: Montverde Academy (Fla.) five-star power forward Sean Stewart at No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and Roselle Catholic (NJ) five-star small forward Mackenzie Mgbako at No. 5.

The other three members of Duke’s 2023 class — Worcester Academy (Mass.) five-star power forward TJ Power, Notre Dame High School (Calif.) five-star point guard Caleb Foster, and Centennial Prep (Calif.) five-star combo guard Jared McCain — were on campus together in mid-September.

Perhaps Stewart and Mgbako will serve as behind-the-scenes Recruiters for Duke this weekend, helping first-year Blue Devil head Coach Jon Scheyer and his staff Impress a prime 2024 target in Don Bosco Prep (NJ) five-star combo guard Dylan Harper .

Harper, who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and is the son of former five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, will be on his first visit to Duke. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Crafty Lefty holds roughly a dozen offers and has neither named Finalists nor provided a timeline for his college decision.

St. Rita (Ill.) four-star center James Brown, who ranks No. 27 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Originally planned to take an official visit to Duke this weekend for Countdown to Craziness but will be at Notre Dame instead.

Countdown to Craziness will broadcast live on ACC Network Extra at 8 pm ET. Duke basketball’s Blue-White scrimmage tips off at 8:30 pm, following the player introductions.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.