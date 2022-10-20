Duke basketball recruiting: Three visitors for Countdown to Craziness

Two of Duke basketball’s five 2023 commits will be in Durham on Friday night for the program’s annual Countdown to Craziness celebration.

That duo represents the highest-ranked future Blue Devils in the top-ranked class: Montverde Academy (Fla.) five-star power forward Sean Stewart at No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and Roselle Catholic (NJ) five-star small forward Mackenzie Mgbako at No. 5.

RELATED: Underrated Duke commit Sean Stewart shines in Vegas

The other three members of Duke’s 2023 class — Worcester Academy (Mass.) five-star power forward TJ Power, Notre Dame High School (Calif.) five-star point guard Caleb Foster, and Centennial Prep (Calif.) five-star combo guard Jared McCain — were on campus together in mid-September.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button