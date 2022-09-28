Duke basketball recruiting target ready to cut two from list

Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic’s top six, which he revealed in July, they may well be one of the two not to end up among the 6-foot-6, 185-pound five-star’s final four. The other five on his list are Oregon, Stanford, Texas, UCLA, and Virginia.

Remember that Duke already boasts a stacked 2023 class, especially at or near Stojakovic’s position, with five five-star commits in tow. Those heralded future Blue Devils are point guard Caleb Foster, shooting guard Jared McCain, small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, power forward Sean Stewart, and power forward TJ Power.

