Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC

Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July.

And the Blue Devils were among Brown’s top 10, which he named in late September, along with UNC, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, and Wisconsin.

