Duke basketball recruiting prospect grew up rooting for UNC

Two weeks ago, the Duke basketball program and its UNC basketball counterpart hosted Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell for his two Unofficial visits on Tobacco Road.

Of the two, though, only the Tar Heels extended an offer to the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star, who Ranks No. 5 in the 2025 class, per 247Sports.

While the Blue Devils may eventually enter the Fray for Harwell, they might face an Uphill battle against their archrivals in light of what the high school sophomore told On3’s Jamie Shaw this weekend at USA Basketball’s Junior National Team minicamp in Colorado.

