Duke basketball recruiting prospect grew up rooting for UNC

Two weeks ago, the Duke basketball program and its UNC basketball counterpart hosted Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell for his two Unofficial visits on Tobacco Road.

Of the two, though, only the Tar Heels extended an offer to the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star, who Ranks No. 5 in the 2025 class, per 247Sports.

While the Blue Devils may eventually enter the Fray for Harwell, they might face an Uphill battle against their archrivals in light of what the high school sophomore told On3’s Jamie Shaw this weekend at USA Basketball’s Junior National Team minicamp in Colorado.

“It’s just like a loving program,” Harwell said about UNC. “Everybody is so welcoming. It feels like it’s just like a welcome program. When that offer came in, I was just excited cause that was like my dream school growing up, so I was just lost for words. It’s just the way they played and just their rivalry with Duke. My two older brothers had a thing for Duke, so I was all for UNC.”

Isiah Harwell is a prolific, versatile scorer with eyes on reaching the top of the 2025 rankings.

“I want to show everyone this weekend that I am better than them,” Harwell informed Shaw.

Duke’s early 2025 offer sheet remains only three deep: five-star power forward Cameron Boozer, five-star small forward Cooper Flagg, and four-star combo guard Cayden Boozer.

First-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have yet to land a Prize on the 2025 or 2024 recruiting trail.

