Duke basketball recruiting: Premier Chicago prep reveals top 10

St. Rita High School (Ill.) big man James Brown tweeted his top 10 on Friday night. His Duke basketball suitors survived the cut, along with Rival UNC, plus Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, and Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior, who reeled in more than two dozen offers, is a top-tier four-star at No. 27 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. Brown’s most noticeable gifts on the floor are his physicality, large hands, and agility.

He is one of only seven players in his class holding a Duke basketball offer and the only center on that list.

