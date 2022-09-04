Duke basketball recruiting: Prediction time in TJ Power race

On Saturday, the first two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions finally popped up for Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power. And they point to the 6-foot-8, 210-pound versatile five-star choosing the Duke basketball program over his other four finalists: Boston College, Iowa, UNC, and Virginia.

One pick comes with a “high” confidence level, and the other has a “medium” tag.

Power recently jumped almost 40 spots to No. 24 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and has noted that he is looking to announce his college destination this month.

And it’s worth noting that his last visit, which took place towards the end of July, was to Duke. Some might view that as a good sign for the Blue Devils, although it immediately followed his visit eight miles down Tobacco Road at UNC.

Judging by some of his recent interviews, mid-September seems the most likely timeframe for an announcement. That said, any Sudden Crystal Ball movement this late in a race often suggests a decision is extremely close at hand.

Perhaps TJ Power will reveal his decision any day now without naming an exact date beforehand.

If he commits to first-year head Coach Jon Scheyer, he will become the Blue Devils’ fifth Landed 2023 Prize — the first in five months — strengthening the program’s standing atop the 247Sports Team Rankings for the class.

All four previous 2023 Duke pledges are five-stars: point guard Caleb Foster, shooting guard Jared McCain, small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, and power forward Sean Stewart.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.