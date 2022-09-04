Duke basketball recruiting: Prediction time in TJ Power race

On Saturday, the first two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions finally popped up for Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power. And they point to the 6-foot-8, 210-pound versatile five-star choosing the Duke basketball program over his other four finalists: Boston College, Iowa, UNC, and Virginia.

One pick comes with a “high” confidence level, and the other has a “medium” tag.

Power recently jumped almost 40 spots to No. 24 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and has noted that he is looking to announce his college destination this month.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button