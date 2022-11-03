Duke basketball recruiting: ‘One to monitor’ for Blue Devils

Duke basketball Recruiters have already been to St. Thomas More School (Conn.) once in the past few months to see Tyler Betsey. And according to a tweet on Wednesday night from Pro Insight’s Andrew Slaterthe Blue Devils will be there again on Thursday to check in on the 6-foot-8, 185-pound four-star small forward.

In responding to Slater’s report, On3’s Joe Tipton dropped the following note: “One to monitor 👀.”

Such a response from Tipton, who seems to be on every notable recruit’s speed dial, suggests the mutual interest between Duke and Betsey is now readily apparent and strengthening rapidly.

However, there has been no report of a Duke basketball offer in Betsey’s hands. Maybe that will change in the coming days.

Tyler Betsey is a long-limbed sharpshooter, to the tune of a 45.3 shooting percentage from downtown at Peach Jam in July. They Rank No. 82 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and already holds dozens of offers. That list includes Alabama, Michigan State, Iowa, Syracuse, and several more high-major programs throughout the country.

Meanwhile, first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have landed one 2024 commit in four-star small forward Darren Harris.

The six other high school Juniors who boast offers from the Blue Devils are five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, five-star small forward Carter Bryant, and four-star center James Brown.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.