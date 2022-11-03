Duke basketball recruiting: ‘One to monitor’ for Blue Devils

Duke basketball Recruiters have already been to St. Thomas More School (Conn.) once in the past few months to see Tyler Betsey. And according to a tweet on Wednesday night from Pro Insight’s Andrew Slaterthe Blue Devils will be there again on Thursday to check in on the 6-foot-8, 185-pound four-star small forward.

In responding to Slater’s report, On3’s Joe Tipton dropped the following note: “One to monitor 👀.”

Such a response from Tipton, who seems to be on every notable recruit’s speed dial, suggests the mutual interest between Duke and Betsey is now readily apparent and strengthening rapidly.

