Duke basketball recruiting: No. 1 power forward attracts Blue Devils

Montverde Academy (Fla.) is a prep powerhouse that has recently produced several Duke basketball talents. RJ Barrett in 2018. Dariq Whitehead in 2022. And Sean Stewart, a 2023 Blue Devil commit, transferred there for his upcoming senior season.

Meanwhile, prime 2025 Duke target Cooper Flagg is at Montverde for his sophomore year.

But according to a tweet from Pro Insight’s Andrew Slatercoaches from Durham will be at Montverde on Monday to visit five-star power forward Asa Newell.

The 6-foot-10, 205-pound lefty, who ranks No. 1 at his position and No. 13 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, holds only about a dozen offers. However, given Newell’s lofty ranking and a long frame that screams NBA potential, that number should multiply soon.

