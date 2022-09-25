Duke basketball recruiting: New UNC target visiting Blue Devils

Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore Isiah Harwell said weeks ago that he intended to check out the UNC and Duke basketball programs in person this fall. And according to a tweet from Pro Insight’s Andrew Slaterblueblood sightseeing is precisely what the 6-foot-6, 190-pound shooting guard is up to this weekend on Tobacco Road.

Slater reported that Harwell picked up an offer from the Tar Heels during his trip to Chapel Hill on Saturday and will be in Durham for an unofficial visit with the Blue Devils on Sunday.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button