Duke basketball recruiting: Mackenzie Mgbako’s signing plans

Of the five 2023 Duke basketball prizes, five-star Mackenzie Mgbako is the only one who has yet to sign his national letter of intent. The other four — five-stars Caleb Foster, Jared McCain, TJ Power, and Sean Stewart — all did so on the first day of the fall signing period earlier this week.

So is there any reason to worry about the strength of Mgbako’s commitment to the Blue Devils? None whatever.

This week, Zagsblog’s Adam Zagoria reported that the 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward plans to sign alongside two Roselle Catholic High School (NJ) teammates on Tuesday, the second-to-last day of the early signing period.

