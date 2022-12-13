Duke basketball recruiting joke gets laugh from five-star prep

Chatter has been light of late in the Duke basketball staff’s recruitment of IMG Academy (Fla.) small forward Bryson Tucker, a 6-foot-7, 195-pound smooth five-star who Ranks No. 7 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has held an offer from the Blue Devils since March.

But during his chat with Rivals’ Rob Cassidy this week, Tucker named Duke among a handful of suitors in the mix, along with Michigan State, Auburn, UCF, USC, and “a couple more.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button