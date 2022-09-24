Duke basketball recruiting: Intriguing big man set to visit

Imani Christian Academy (Pa.) forward/center Alier Maluk will be on an unofficial visit with the Blue Devils next week. The 6-foot-10, 180-pound sophomore will be in Durham alongside his player development skills and performance coach, Joe Stasyszyn, a 25-year Duke basketball camp veteran who tweeted the news.

Maluk is a versatile five-star post prospect with a seemingly off-the-charts wingspan who debuted at No. 12 overall on the Rivals150 for the 2025 class.

His Arsenal includes a relatively smooth set of handles and 3-point stroke for his size, not to mention his innate abilities in finishing at the rim and blocking shots at the other end of the floor.

Although Alier Maluk’s recruitment remains in its infancy — only a handful of offers in his possession — there’s little doubt interest from top programs will soon pick up. Rivals’ Rob Cassidy implied as much in August:

“The class of 2025 big man already has the potential to be intriguing. The South Sudan native has spent the bulk of his life in Pittsburgh and has a strong relationship with the Pitt staff, but bluebloods are already kicking the tires on the 6-foot -10 forward. Kentucky has been in touch but has not offered, but I expect a number of heavy-hitters to join the Fray in the coming two years.”

The 2025 Duke basketball offer sheet consists of only three names.

They are Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star power forward Cameron Boozer (No. 1 in the eyes of Rivals) and his twin brother, four-star point guard Cayden Boozer (No. 24), plus Montverde Academy (Fla. .) five-star small forward Cooper Flagg (No. 2).

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.