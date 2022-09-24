Duke basketball recruiting: Intriguing big man set to visit

Imani Christian Academy (Pa.) forward/center Alier Maluk will be on an unofficial visit with the Blue Devils next week. The 6-foot-10, 180-pound sophomore will be in Durham alongside his player development skills and performance coach, Joe Stasyszyn, a 25-year Duke basketball camp veteran who tweeted the news.

Maluk is a versatile five-star post prospect with a seemingly off-the-charts wingspan who debuted at No. 12 overall on the Rivals150 for the 2025 class.

His Arsenal includes a relatively smooth set of handles and 3-point stroke for his size, not to mention his innate abilities in finishing at the rim and blocking shots at the other end of the floor.

