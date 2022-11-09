Duke basketball recruiting: Giant target trying to schedule visit

At the end of September, the Duke basketball program landed among the 10 Finalists for St. Rita High School (Ill.) center James Brown, along with Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, UNC, and Wisconsin.

There hasn’t been much chatter about Duke’s involvement in the race ever since.

But Brown, a 6-foot-10, 225-pound four-star who ranks No. 27 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, told 247Sports’ Dushawn London this week that his parents and coaches have been trying to figure out dates for a trip to see the Blue Devils.

