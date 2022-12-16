Duke basketball recruiting: Five-star talks decision timeline

Top recruits are choosing colleges earlier and earlier these days. Consider that first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts completed their five-deep 2023 Haul months before the pledges — all five-star talents — began their senior season in high school.

RELATED: Future Duke star throws down an insane double-clutch dunk

But on the 2024 trail, there’s at least one prime Blue Devil target, IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, who seems in no hurry to end his recruitment. During his chat with 247Sports’ Eric Bossi this week, the 6-foot-7, 195-pound Baltimore native suggested a decision is the farthest thing from his mind.

“That’s way down the road,” Tucker said, which is no surprise given he has yet to lock in any of his five official visits for his junior year.

Tucker, who ranks No. 7 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has been on the Duke basketball wishlist for roughly nine months, certainly displays the potential to shine wherever he lands at the next level.

Scroll to Continue

Bossi summarized his ever-expanding repertoire:

“A skilled wing with size, length and much improved athleticism, Tucker is a dangerous shooter with range. His drives are decisive and he’s working to diversify his game.”

Earlier this week, Bryson Tucker noted to Rivals’ Rob Cassidy that the Blue Devils are among his most active suitors. And he did the same when speaking to Bossi.

“They offered me [last season] when Scheyer was getting ready to transition into his next role,” Tucker told Bossi. “He just talked about how much he likes my game and just wanted to communicate going forward. They are still on me pretty hard.”

Four-star small forward Darren Harris, who attends Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.), the same prep powerhouse that delivered Trevor Keels and Jeremy Roach to Durham, remains the only 2024 Duke basketball commit.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.