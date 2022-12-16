Duke basketball recruiting: Five-star talks decision timeline

Top recruits are choosing colleges earlier and earlier these days. Consider that first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts completed their five-deep 2023 Haul months before the pledges — all five-star talents — began their senior season in high school.

But on the 2024 trail, there’s at least one prime Blue Devil target, IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, who seems in no hurry to end his recruitment. During his chat with 247Sports’ Eric Bossi this week, the 6-foot-7, 195-pound Baltimore native suggested a decision is the farthest thing from his mind.

