Duke basketball recruiting: Five-star sets date for list cut

Duke basketball could enjoy the “dream school” advantage in the Trentyn Flowers sweepstakes. First, though, first-year head Coach Jon Scheyer would have to extend an offer to the Combine Academy (NC) five-star small forward, an admitted long-time fan of the Blue Devils.

And the offer might need to come within the next five weeks.

This weekend, 247Sports’ Travis Branham reported that Flowers, who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and seems further along in his recruitment than most in his class, plans to trim his list of suitors on Oct. 13.

