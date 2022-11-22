Duke basketball recruiting: Five-star point guard visits again

Notre Dame High School (Calif.) point guard Caleb Foster became the first 2023 Duke basketball recruiting prize with his commitment to the Blue Devils roughly 14 months ago. And he inked his national letter of intent on the first day of the early signing period earlier this month.

That all points to his unwavering allegiance to first-year Blue Devil head Coach Jon Scheyer. Now, Foster continues to show up in Durham, where he’s visited at least a handful of times, suggesting the 6-foot-5, 190-pound silky playmaker is doing his best to familiarize himself with his future stomping grounds further.

