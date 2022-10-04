Duke basketball recruiting: Dylan Harper ‘crashed party’ in ranking

In early July, there were reports of the Duke basketball staff’s intensifying interest in Don Bosco Prep (NJ) junior Dylan Harper. At that time, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound Lefty combo guard was a four-star prospect who ranked No. 33 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.

By the time he landed an offer from the Blue Devils in August, he had climbed to No. 27 overall in the class. Now, Harper, the son of five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper, is a five-star boasting a No. 8 composite ranking.

And On3, which released its updated ranking of 2024 talents on Monday, bumped him up 17 spots to No. 2, trailing only a fellow Duke basketball recruiting target in Lake Highlands High School (Texas) shooting guard Tre Johnson.

