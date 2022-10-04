Duke basketball recruiting: Dylan Harper ‘crashed party’ in ranking

In early July, there were reports of the Duke basketball staff’s intensifying interest in Don Bosco Prep (NJ) junior Dylan Harper. At that time, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound Lefty combo guard was a four-star prospect who ranked No. 33 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.

By the time he landed an offer from the Blue Devils in August, he had climbed to No. 27 overall in the class. Now, Harper, the son of five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper, is a five-star boasting a No. 8 composite ranking.

And On3, which released its updated ranking of 2024 talents on Monday, bumped him up 17 spots to No. 2, trailing only a fellow Duke basketball recruiting target in Lake Highlands High School (Texas) shooting guard Tre Johnson.

Harper is one of many in the past year who have soared in rankings shortly after Entering the center of first-year Blue Devil head Coach Jon Scheyer’s radar. Perhaps that’s a testament to Scheyer & Co.’s scouting abilities. Or one could argue that Duke’s entrance into a recruiting battle plays a part in the prep’s subsequent ranking jumps.

In an article announcing the updated ranking, On3’s Jamie Shaw Briefly examined Harper’s sharp rise:

“Well, it wasn’t a lot of movement [in the top five], but 6-foot-5 Dylan Harper crashed the party…Dylan Harper is a skilled guard, who has great size, but it is his feel for the game that stands out. Harper helped lead his NY Rens team to the Nike EYBL 16U Peach Jam Final Four. They averaged 16.5 points through the five stops.”

Dylan Harper holds roughly a dozen offers and has neither named Finalists nor scheduled official visits.

He is one of seven in his class who have received Duke basketball offers. None of the seven have eliminated the Blue Devils from contention; they all remain undecided.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.