Duke basketball recruiting: Boozer Twins could choose same college

Cayden and Cameron Boozer, the twin sons of Duke basketball Legend and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, were the first 2025 recruits to land offers from first-year Blue Devil head Coach Jon Scheyer. Those offers to the Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) sensations came on the same day in mid-May.

But is there a realistic chance that Cayden, a four-star combo guard who Ranks No. 24 overall among high school sophomores in the eyes of 247Sports, and Cameron, a five-star power forward who Ranks No. 1, play for the same NCAA team in a few years?

