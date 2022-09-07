Duke basketball recruiting: Blue Devils land newly minted five-star

Late Wednesday afternoon, Duke basketball cushioned its standing atop the 247Sports Team Rankings for the 2023 class with the announced commitment from Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power.

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound stretch-four recently skyrocketed to No. 24 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite while earning a fifth star to his composite rating after showing off his top-notch versatility on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer.

They picked the Blue Devils over his other four finalists: Boston College, Iowa, UNC, and Virginia.

