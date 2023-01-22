Duke basketball recruiting: Blue Devils host top UNC target

Seaforth (NC) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who Ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an unofficial visit, watching the Blue Devils (14-5, 5-3 ACC) pull off a heartening 68-66 win over No. 17 Miami in front of arguably this season’s loudest Cameron crowd.

But a few hours later, he was eight miles down Tobacco Road behind the Tar Heel bench, watching Hubert Davis’ Squad beat NC State, 80-69. And for now, the staff in Chapel Hill looks like the frontrunner for Jarin Stevenson, the son of former UNC Women’s basketball player Nicole Walker Stevenson.

The native of nearby Pittsboro has held an offer from the Tar Heels since before his sophomore season.

Furthermore, there have been no reports — not yet, anyway — of an offer or considerable interest from first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer. Nevertheless, Stevenson seemed to enjoy the Cameron experience, and his visit alone implies some curiosity, even if only to scope out the atmosphere of a potential rival.

Currently, the UNC coaches boast the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class on the 2024 trail via early commitments from two five-star prospects and two four-stars. Meanwhile, Duke’s 2024 Haul consists of only one pledge thus far, Paul VI (Va.) four-star small forward Darren Harris.

