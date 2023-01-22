Duke basketball recruiting: Blue Devils host top UNC target

Seaforth (NC) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who Ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an unofficial visit, watching the Blue Devils (14-5, 5-3 ACC) pull off a heartening 68-66 win over No. 17 Miami in front of arguably this season’s loudest Cameron crowd.

