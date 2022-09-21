Duke basketball recruiting: Blue Devils eye smooth 2024 Sharpshooter

St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey Ranks only No. 96 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. That’s significantly lower than any of the seven prospects in his class holding Duke basketball offers. But he is drawing attention from the staff in Durham just the same.

According to a tweet from Pro Insight’s Andrew Slater, Duke plans to visit Betsey at his school on Wednesday. Plus, 247Sports’ Travis Branham listed the Blue Devils this week among the handful of programs staying in contact with the 6-foot-8, 185-pound four-star as his stock rises.

