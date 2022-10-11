Duke basketball recruiting: Blue Devils could soon catch fire

A year ago, the Duke basketball Recruiters had landed their first 2023 commit in five-star point guard Caleb Foster. Currently, the Blue Devils are without a Prize on the 2024 recruiting trail, but they have a chance to take another Giant step in their recruitment of Paul VI High School (Va.) small forward Darren Harris this weekend.

Harris, a 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star who ranks No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and is one of seven players in his class holding a Duke basketball offer, will be in Durham on an official visit beginning Friday. Plus, he is a week removed from announcing his four finalists: Duke, Maryland, Miami, and Ohio State.

