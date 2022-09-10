Duke basketball recruiting: ‘Best Offensive player’ compiling Odd list

Earlier this week, Travis Branham of 247Sports reported that Combine Academy (NC) junior wing and potential Duke basketball target Trentyn Flowers plans to reveal a list of favorites in his recruitment on Oct. 13.

Then, during his chat with SI.com director of basketball recruiting Jason Jordan, Flowers laid out the one requirement for suitors to land on his list and specified an Odd number that shall Survive the cut (his offer sheet is almost 30 deep):

“For me, Whoever is rocking with me, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them on my list when I cut it down to 13 on Oct. 13.”

