Duke basketball Recruiters visit three heralded preps in Georgia

It isn’t easy keeping track of all the top-shelf recruits the Duke basketball coaches have visited in the past few weeks since the open recruiting period began. But it helps that the Blue Devils reportedly met with three elite prospects in one stop on Monday.

Combining info in tweets from Pro Insight’s Andrew Slater, The Circuit’s Alex Karamanosand 247Sports’ Travis Branhamit appears two Duke basketball assistants were at Overtime Elite (Ga.) in Atlanta to see a trio of small forwards: 2024 five-star Naas Cunningham, 2024 four-star Jahki Howard, and 2025 five-star Bryson Tiller.

Of those three, only the 6-foot-7, 180-pound Cunningham, a unicorn-ish Talent who recently slid two spots to No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, holds an offer from the Blue Devils.

Cunningham is one of seven players in his class on Duke’s wishlist, along with five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Carter Bryant, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, four-star small forward Darren Harris, and four-star center James Brown.

As for Howard, the 6-foot-6, 175-pound ultra-athletic wing boasts a No. 47 composite ranking and has raked in roughly 20 offers, including three of the ACC variety in Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest.

The level of Duke’s interest in Howard remains unknown, but the visit suggests an offer out of Durham may well be on the horizon.

And the same goes for Tiller, a chiseled playmaker who sits No. 5 on the 2025 ESPN 25 (247Sports has yet to stack up the 2025 class).

Last week, Rivals’ Rob Cassidy implied that prospective suitors should still have plenty of time to join the mix for the 6-foot-8, 195-pound high school sophomore:

“There’s no telling where Tiller might land, as his recruitment has Barely begun…more offers will arrive this year, and most major schools are likely to kick the tires on Tiller’s recruitment. Predicting his Landing place at this juncture is throwing a dart .”

Thus far, Duke’s early 2025 offer sheet consists of only three names: five-star power forward Cameron Boozer, five-star small forward Cooper Flagg, and five-star point guard Cayden Boozer.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.