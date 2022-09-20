Duke basketball Recruiters visit three heralded preps in Georgia

It isn’t easy keeping track of all the top-shelf recruits the Duke basketball coaches have visited in the past few weeks since the open recruiting period began. But it helps that the Blue Devils reportedly met with three elite prospects in one stop on Monday.

Combining info in tweets from Pro Insight’s Andrew Slater, The Circuit’s Alex Karamanosand 247Sports’ Travis Branhamit appears two Duke basketball assistants were at Overtime Elite (Ga.) in Atlanta to see a trio of small forwards: 2024 five-star Naas Cunningham, 2024 four-star Jahki Howard, and 2025 five-star Bryson Tiller.

