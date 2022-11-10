Duke basketball program signs premier point guard

Caleb Foster was the first Recruit in his class to commit to first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer. That happened in September 2021.

Fast forward 14 months. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Foster inked his national letter of intent to play for the Blue Devils next season.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound five-star did so at his Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif. But his prep career began at Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, NC, before he transferred to Powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., for his sophomore and junior years.

