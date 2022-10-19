Duke basketball products account for five percent of the NBA

More than half of the 30 NBA rosters — 17, to be exact — contain at least one former Duke basketball player. And the 25 Blue Devils in the league, second only to Kentucky’s 27, currently account for roughly five percent of the NBA’s 498 players.

In other words, “The Brotherhood” could all but fill two rosters on its own.

The 25 NBA Blue Devils on opening-night rosters sit one shy of the program record in 2020.

Although several Duke basketball products from the past decade are, at least for now, no longer with an NBA team — namely, Rodney Hood, Jabari Parker, and Frank Jackson — the league saw an influx of NBA Blue Devils in the offseason.

