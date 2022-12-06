Duke basketball product Zion Williamson gets defensive

The New Orleans Pelicans (15-8) own the NBA’s current longest winning streak at four games and now sit alone at No. 2 in the Western Conference standings. While being without one of their former Duke basketball one-and-dones, Brandon Ingram (toe injury), their other Blue Devil, Zion Williamson, has upped his game throughout this stretch.

And the former No. 1 overall draft pick has done so on both ends of the floor.

Williamson has averaged 27.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in the past four outings and hasn’t finished any of those games without at least one block and one steal. The mere 22-year-old, recently appearing as light on his feet as he did as a high-flying Duke basketball star in 2018-19, has eight steals and seven blocks in this span.

It’s the first time that the 6-foot-6, 285-pound Zion Williamson, now in his fourth year out of Duke, has ever tallied a combined 15 steals and blocks in a four-game stretch as a professional.

He’s now averaging 23.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, to go along with a career-high 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks, in the 18 games he’s played this season.

Williamson and the Pelicans next host the Detroit Pistons (6-19), featuring former Duke basketball one-and-done Marvin Bagley III in the paint, at 8 pm ET Wednesday.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.