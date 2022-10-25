Duke basketball product takes part in making NBA history

Memphis Grizzlies teammates Ja Morant and Desmond Bane each scored 38 points. Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and former Duke basketball one-and-done Kyrie Irving poured in 37 apiece.

Together, those four totaled 150 points in the Grizzlies’ 134-124 home win over the Nets on Monday night and, in the process, became the first four players to score more than 35 points in an NBA game since 1983. And it’s only the third such occurrence of all time.

