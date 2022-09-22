Duke basketball product sits above Kevin Durant in ranking

All this week, ESPN’s 200-deep NBArank panel has been stacking up the projected top 100 players in the league Entering the 2022-23 season. And for the third year in a row, Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum is the highest-ranked Duke basketball product on the list.

This go-round, though, the 24-year-old Tatum jumped seven spots into the top 10 at No. 7 overall, sandwiched between Los Angeles Lakers Legend LeBron James at No. 6 and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant at No. 8.

