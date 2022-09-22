Duke basketball product sits above Kevin Durant in ranking

All this week, ESPN’s 200-deep NBArank panel has been stacking up the projected top 100 players in the league Entering the 2022-23 season. And for the third year in a row, Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum is the highest-ranked Duke basketball product on the list.

This go-round, though, the 24-year-old Tatum jumped seven spots into the top 10 at No. 7 overall, sandwiched between Los Angeles Lakers Legend LeBron James at No. 6 and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant at No. 8.

Tim Bontemps provided the following explanation for Tatum’s rise:

“After Tatum didn’t make any of three All-NBA teams in 2020-21 when the Celtics finished seventh in the East, he was a deserving first team member this past season after leading Boston’s dramatic turnaround from being under .500 in late January to finishing second in the East and advancing to the Finals for the first time since 2010. Along the way, Tatum set a career-high of 26.9 points per game, continued to raise his 3-point attempt rate, and remains one of the best two-way wing players in the league.”

ESPN will reveal the top five on Friday. But no NBA Blue Devils will be among that bunch — at least not until next year, perhaps.

Still, including Jayson Tatum, seven former Duke basketball players made the top 100 this year. Here’s where the other six sit (2021 rank in parentheses):

29. New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (No. 26 last year)

33. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (No. 20 last year)

40. New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (No. 23 last year)

63. New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (unranked last year)

82. Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (rookie, so unranked last year)

96. Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (No. 88 last year)

