Duke basketball product preserves MVP standing with big night

If not for Jayson Tatum’s triple-double in the Boston Celtics’ 124-95 road win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, the 2016-17 Duke basketball one-and-done probably would have slid in the updated Kia MVP Ladder that came out it’s Friday.

But thanks to his performance against the Mavericks (22-17) and their MVP candidate, Luka Doncic (now No. 4 in the race), Tatum remains at No. 2 behind the reigning two-time MVP in Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

