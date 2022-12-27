Duke basketball product posts multiple career-high totals for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets Rookie Mark Williams, who went No. 15 overall at the 2022 NBA Draft after two Duke basketball campaigns, played double-digit minutes on Monday night for the first time in his NBA career. And it was the 21-year-old’s first action with the team in almost two months.

Sure, the lowly Hornets (9-25) suffered yet another loss, this time a 124-113 defeat on the road at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers (18-16). But Williams recorded career-high stats, albeit still modest, across the board in the first game he played more than just mop-up duty.

