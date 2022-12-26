Duke basketball product posters fellow MVP frontrunner

After falling two spots to No. 3 on the NBA.com MVP Ladder, former Duke basketball one-and-done Jayson Tatum responded by putting the superstar who supplanted him at No. 1, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is a poster. And he did so on the league’s grandest regular-season stage: Christmas Day.

Tatum fueled a 139-118 home win for the Boston Celtics (24-10) over Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (22-11) with his 41 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 36 minutes on the floor.

