Duke basketball product Paolo Banchero posters player in NBA debut

Despite the Orlando Magic’s season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it’s safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night.

Sure, Banchero racked up five fouls and committed four turnovers in his 35 minutes on the floor. But this summer’s No. 1 overall draft pick out of Duke finished with 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two blocks while shooting 11-for-18 from the field and 5-for-7 from the Charity stripe.

According to ESPN, Banchero is one of only three players in the last 30 years who have tallied at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in their first NBA game. The other two are LeBron James and Duke basketball legend Grant Hill.

That’s not too shabby for a mere 19-year-old.

It took Banchero only 27 seconds to score his first NBA points, a turnaround floater from four feet.

And as the Bally Sports Florida: Magic account tweeted in recognition (below), he produced the first “Paolo Poster” of his pro career on a fastbreak play early in the fourth quarter via a flex-inducing one-handed dunk. The posterized individual was Pistons guard Cory Joseph, whose attempt to draw a charge came up empty.

Banchero’s poster helped spark a comeback from the Magic, but the team was never quite able to tie or pull ahead of the Pistons in the fourth.

The other Duke basketball product who played in the game, Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds as a starter alongside Paolo Banchero.

Orlando’s next outing is on the road against the Atlanta Hawks at 6:30 pm ET Friday.

