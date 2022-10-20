Duke basketball product Paolo Banchero posters player in NBA debut

Despite the Orlando Magic’s season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it’s safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night.

Sure, Banchero racked up five fouls and committed four turnovers in his 35 minutes on the floor. But this summer’s No. 1 overall draft pick out of Duke finished with 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two blocks while shooting 11-for-18 from the field and 5-for-7 from the Charity stripe.

