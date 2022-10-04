Duke basketball product Paolo Banchero explains struggles in Memphis

The last time Paolo Banchero finished with less than 10 points in a game was the 2021-22 Duke basketball team’s win at Virginia in late February. His eight points that night marked only his second single-digit scoring performance for the Blue Devils.

Yes, the former five-star Recruit out of Seattle, who went No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic at the NBA Draft after his one-and-done ACC Rookie of the Year campaign, could probably count on one hand the number of times he’s fallen short of 10 points against anyone as a teenager.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button