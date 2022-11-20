Duke basketball product likely out at least another week for Magic

Paolo Banchero has missed six straight games for the Orlando Magic (5-12). And the 2021-22 Duke basketball sensation, who went No. 1 overall at the 2022 NBA Draft and has more than lived up to the hype, will likely miss a handful more outings as he recovers from a sprained left ankle.

They sustained the injury on Nov. 7 during the Magic’s 134-127 home loss to the Houston Rockets.

It’s Thursday, the Orlando Sentinel’s Khobi Price tweeted that Banchero expects to be out of commission for at least another week to a week and a half. Orlando plays five games in the next 11 days, starting with a road bout against the Indiana Pacers at 7 pm ET Monday.

