Duke basketball product gets waived once again in Sacramento

Last week, the Sacramento Kings signed former Duke basketball guard DJ Steward to a one-year league-minimum contract with $50,000 guaranteed. At the time, it looked like he at least had an outside chance, alongside 2015 Blue Devil national champ Quinn Cook, at making Sacramento’s 15-man roster.

Then this week, only four days after Stewart’s signing popped up on the NBA’s transactions log, the Kings waived the 20-year-old Chicago native.

The news might feel like déjà vu for Steward.

One week before the Kings’ 2021-22 season opener in October, the Sacramento brass waived him. But at least in that go-round, Steward had the opportunity to play in a preseason game, scoring only two points in a few minutes of action.

However, as Rory Maher of Hoops Rumors reported, the door remains open for Steward to play again for Sacramento’s G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, should he fail to sign with another NBA franchise.

For now, the Stockton Kings own his returning player rights. So assuming Steward doesn’t soon end up on an NBA roster elsewhere, he may have a tough decision to make: whether it’s worth his time to return to the G League with the Kings or perhaps try his luck overseas.

DJ Steward went undrafted in 2021 after averaging 13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game for a Blue Devil Squad that finished a subpar 13-11 overall.

He has yet to play in an NBA regular-season game.

