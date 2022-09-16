Duke basketball product gets waived once again in Sacramento

Last week, the Sacramento Kings signed former Duke basketball guard DJ Steward to a one-year league-minimum contract with $50,000 guaranteed. At the time, it looked like he at least had an outside chance, alongside 2015 Blue Devil national champ Quinn Cook, at making Sacramento’s 15-man roster.

Then this week, only four days after Stewart’s signing popped up on the NBA’s transactions log, the Kings waived the 20-year-old Chicago native.

The news might feel like déjà vu for Steward.

One week before the Kings’ 2021-22 season opener in October, the Sacramento brass waived him. But at least in that go-round, Steward had the opportunity to play in a preseason game, scoring only two points in a few minutes of action.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button