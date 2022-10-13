Duke basketball product gets dropped by another NBA team

On Tuesday, the NBA player transactions log — currently overflowing with reports of waived talents around the league — revealed that the Phoenix Suns cut former Duke basketball one-and-done Frank Jackson. He played in the Suns’ first two preseason games but saw only 10 combined minutes and scored only two points.

RELATED: Ranking all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history

In June, the Detroit Pistons declined the 2022-23 option on Jackson’s contract, despite his average of 10.2 points per game across his two seasons in Motown.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button