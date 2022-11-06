Duke basketball product explodes for career-high in Magic loss

On Saturday, recent Duke basketball one-and-done Paolo Banchero became the second-fastest Orlando Magic rookie in history to score at least 30 points in a game.

Shaquille O’Neal achieved the feat three games into the 1992-93 season. Banchero did it in only his 10th outing as a mere 19-year-old, finishing with a game-high 33 points while shooting 14-for-26 from the field and 5-for-5 from the Charity stripe in the Magic’s 126- 123 home overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings.

