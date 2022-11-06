Duke basketball product explodes for career-high in Magic loss

On Saturday, recent Duke basketball one-and-done Paolo Banchero became the second-fastest Orlando Magic rookie in history to score at least 30 points in a game.

Shaquille O’Neal achieved the feat three games into the 1992-93 season. Banchero did it in only his 10th outing as a mere 19-year-old, finishing with a game-high 33 points while shooting 14-for-26 from the field and 5-for-5 from the Charity stripe in the Magic’s 126- 123 home overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Seattle native also grabbed 15 rebounds, marking another career-high, in his 40 minutes of action. Banchero, who went No. 1 overall at the 2022 NBA Draft after his phenomenal Duke basketball campaign and is the early frontrunner for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award, is now averaging 22.9 points and 8.4 rebounds.

Again, he’s still a teenager for a few more days.

Four of Banchero’s points came in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter as he ran the point seamlessly and guided Orlando to overtime. But he went scoreless in the extra five minutes as the Kings outgunned the Magic when it mattered the most.

Fellow Duke basketball product and Magic teammate Wendell Carter Jr. added 17 points, nine boards, six assists, and one steal in his 39 minutes as a starter alongside Paolo Banchero in the frontcourt. Carter fouled out, though, with 20 seconds to play in overtime.

Orlando (2-8) next plays at 7:15 pm ET Monday against the visiting Houston Rockets.

