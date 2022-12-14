Jayson Tatum boasts the top spot on NBA.com’s Kia MVP Ladder. And judging by the former Duke basketball star’s performance to lead the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics (22-7) to a 122-118 overtime road win over the Los Angeles Lakers (11-16) on Tuesday night, he has no intention of falling from that position Anytime soon.

The 24-year-old all-purpose forward finished with a game-high 44 points, marking just his second-highest scoring total this season, to go along with nine rebounds and six assists while shooting 15-for-29 from the field, 5-for-10 beyond the arc, and 9-for-10 from the foul line.

Moreover, Jayson Tatum was at his best when Boston’s survival in the contest was on the line.

Despite their six-point lead after three quarters, the Celtics faced a 106-93 deficit with only four minutes to play in the fourth. Tatum then accounted for seven points and four rebounds the rest of the way in regulation.

Two of those points tied the game at 110-110 with 16 seconds remaining. That score resulted from the NBA Blue Devil’s signature shake-and-bake moves and oh-so-crisp baseline fadeaway with Lakers Legend LeBron James as the on-ball defender:

James then bricked a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

In overtime, the Celtics outscored the Lakers 12-8 to leave the Crypto.com Arena with a W, snapping their first two-game losing streak since October.

Tatum’s season averages reflect his status as the early MVP favorite: 30.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.

Boston’s next two outings are against the visiting Orlando Magic, featuring 2021-22 Duke basketball Sensation and No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero, at 7:30 pm ET Friday and 3 pm ET Sunday.

