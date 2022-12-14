Duke basketball product cooks LeBron James in crunch time

Jayson Tatum boasts the top spot on NBA.com’s Kia MVP Ladder. And judging by the former Duke basketball star’s performance to lead the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics (22-7) to a 122-118 overtime road win over the Los Angeles Lakers (11-16) on Tuesday night, he has no intention of falling from that position Anytime soon.

The 24-year-old all-purpose forward finished with a game-high 44 points, marking just his second-highest scoring total this season, to go along with nine rebounds and six assists while shooting 15-for-29 from the field, 5-for-10 beyond the arc, and 9-for-10 from the foul line.

