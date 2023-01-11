Duke basketball product breaks all-time Celtics record

Last week, 2016-17 Duke basketball one-and-done Jayson Tatum leapfrogged Paul Pierce and Larry Bird to move to No. 2 on the list of the most points by a Boston Celtics player in the first half of a season.

RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history

Then earlier this week, the 24-year-old forward passed John Havlicek and now owns the franchise record with his 1,202 points through the team’s first 41 games as the Celtics (29-12) carry their NBA-best record into the second half of the season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button