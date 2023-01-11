Duke basketball product breaks all-time Celtics record

Last week, 2016-17 Duke basketball one-and-done Jayson Tatum leapfrogged Paul Pierce and Larry Bird to move to No. 2 on the list of the most points by a Boston Celtics player in the first half of a season.

Then earlier this week, the 24-year-old forward passed John Havlicek and now owns the franchise record with his 1,202 points through the team’s first 41 games as the Celtics (29-12) carry their NBA-best record into the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Tatum has a legit shot this year at becoming the first Duke basketball product to win the NBA MVP award. The former No. 3 overall draft pick, now in his sixth year as a pro, has played in all but two games this season, averaging a career-high 30.8 points to go along with 7.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Havlicek’s 2,338 points in 1970-71 remain the most for an entire season in franchise history. And Bird’s 29.9 points per game in 1987-88 still stand as the Celtics’ scoring average record.

So clearly, Tatum is in an ideal position to challenge both records. It doesn’t hurt that he’s entering the second half of the season with a full head of steam; after all, his 32 points in Monday night’s 107-99 home win over the Chicago Bulls (19-22) marked his 12th straight appearance scoring 25 or more points.

Next up for Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics is a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans (25-16) at 7:30 pm ET Wednesday. As for the Pelicans’ Duke basketball talents, Brandon Ingram (toe) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) are still out of commission with injuries.

