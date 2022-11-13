Duke basketball product AJ Griffin posters potential NBA MVP

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid totaled 42 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks in Saturday’s 121-109 home win over the Atlanta Hawks. But recent Duke basketball one-and-done and current Hawks Rookie AJ ​​Griffin did his part to at least prevent Embiid from reaching his third swat of the night.

Griffin did so in an emphatic fashion. While trying to spark a late Rally with his team down 16 points Midway through the fourth quarter, the NBA Blue Devil caught a 45-foot pass from point guard Trae Young, took flight, and put the exclamation point on the fastbreak with a posterizing and -one slam on the head of the 7-foot Embiid.

