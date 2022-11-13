Duke basketball product AJ Griffin posters potential NBA MVP

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid totaled 42 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks in Saturday’s 121-109 home win over the Atlanta Hawks. But recent Duke basketball one-and-done and current Hawks Rookie AJ ​​Griffin did his part to at least prevent Embiid from reaching his third swat of the night.

Griffin did so in an emphatic fashion. While trying to spark a late Rally with his team down 16 points Midway through the fourth quarter, the NBA Blue Devil caught a 45-foot pass from point guard Trae Young, took flight, and put the exclamation point on the fastbreak with a posterizing and -one slam on the head of the 7-foot Embiid.

The highlight clip of the play below, which Duke basketball’s official account tweeted to pay homage to Griffin’s power-packed aerial act, includes a glance at another former Blue Devil, second-year Hawks forward Jalen Johnson, on his feet in excitement alongside the rest of Atlanta’s bench.

In his 12 minutes as a reserve, Griffin tallied nine points and one rebound against the 76ers while going 2-for-2 beyond the arc. The No. 16 overall pick from the 2022 NBA Draft, whose 20th birthday is still nine months away, is now averaging 6.9 points in only 12.1 minutes per game and shooting 45.8 percent from downtown.

As of late, AJ Griffin’s playing time appears on the rise as a member of the Hawks’ regular rotation.

Likewise, 20-year-old Jalen Johnson, a late first-rounder in 2021, is seeing consistent minutes these days. After finishing with four points and two rebounds in 11 minutes of action on Saturday, he is averaging 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game.

Atlanta’s next outing is on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 pm ET Monday.

