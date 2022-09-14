Duke basketball: Positive sign in Dariq Whitehead injury timeline

According to a Facebook post from Next Gen Camps on Wednesday morning, Duke basketball freshman and projected one-and-done Lottery pick Dariq Whitehead will be the Featured instructor for their youth basketball camp at Southern High School in Durham on Oct. 9.

The “featured instructor” tag implies that Whitehead might be on the court with the campers. And one could view that as a sign the 6-foot-6, 190-pound electric small forward feels on track to at least be approaching 100 percent for the Blue Devils before their regular season gets underway at home on Nov. 7 against Jacksonville.

