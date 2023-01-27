Duke Basketball Podcast: Episode 2

DURHAM — The second Episode of the Duke Basketball Podcast checks in with the Blue Devils as they are winding down a grueling month that saw the team play five road games in 24 days, including Saturday’s ACC Tilt at Georgia Tech.

The podcast gets head Coach Jon Scheyer’s take on the Yellow Jackets before sitting down with the freshman guard Tyrese Proctor , who has scored in double figures in four-straight heading into Saturday’s game in Atlanta. Also Featured this week is a deep dive with the program’s Sports Performance staff with Head Men’s Basketball Athletic Trainer Jose Fonsecathe Director of High Performance and Sports Science Nick Potter and the Executive Director of Sports Performance William Stephens.

The Episode wraps up with Basketball 101 from Coach Scheyer some trivia centered around his Hometown of Chicago.

Home to five National Championships, 17 Final Four appearances, 21 ACC Tournament titles and 13 National Players of the Year, the Duke Men’s Basketball program is the standard in college hoops. The Duke Basketball Podcast will drop consistently to provide an intimate look at the Blue Devils program from those who have helped set the standard.

