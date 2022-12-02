Duke basketball: New name emerges on recruiting trail

The Duke basketball coaches have snagged one 2024 commit. Meanwhile, they’ve extended offers to seven others in the class. And they seem on the verge of handing out several more.

One potential target to know is combo guard Jaxon Prunty, who announced his transfer this week from Providence Day School (NC) to Lexington High School (SC). According to a tweet from 24/7 High School Hoops on Thursday morning, the 6-foot-6, 170-pound junior said Duke is now among the bunch “reaching out the most.”

