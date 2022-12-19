Duke basketball: Nation’s longest road win streak at risk

The 2022-23 Duke basketball Squad will be on an opponent’s floor for the first time — not counting the closed-door scrimmage at the Houston Cougars — when the No. 12 Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) face the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 0-1 ACC) in Winston-Salem at 6:30 pm ET Tuesday (ACCN).

As a program, Duke hasn’t lost a “true road game” since Jan. 18, when the 2021-22 Blue Devils fell to the Florida State Seminoles in overtime, 79-78. Then they reeled off wins in their last eight road outings, all in ACC play.

