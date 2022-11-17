Duke basketball must make changes in the starting lineup

It is time for the Duke basketball team to make a change in the starting lineup.

Tuesday’s night loss to Kansas singled that it’s time for the Duke basketball team to adjust its starting lineup.

Head Coach Jon Scheyer rolled with a starting five of Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, Mark Mitchell, Kyle Filipowski, and Ryan Young for the third consecutive game.

It made sense.

The Blue Devils were still working Dereck Lively II back into the rotation after returning on Friday from a calf injury and are monitoring his minutes as his conditioning improves.

But Lively was much more effective than Young against the Jayhawks and the two centers both logged 20 minutes each.

If that’s going to be the case, then Lively has to be in the group with the starters because Duke’s best lineup combination in the loss was Roach, Proctor, Mitchell, Filipowski, and Lively and the Blue Devils cannot afford to give its opponent an advantage at the beginning of the game.

Duke trailed 12-6 before Lively was substituted into the game on Tuesday.

Young looked a step slow against the smaller and versatile forwards of Kansas. He, at times, looked overwhelmed when double-teamed in the post, but also had bright moments of working free on the baseline for easy buckets.

The Northwestern transfer had six points, three rebounds, and four turnovers against Kansas.

Duke basketball should revert to anticipated lineup

Ryan Young is averaging 9.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest this season and many expected him to be a back-up center off the bench, but the Dereck Lively injury forced him into the opening day starting lineup.

Now, with two games under the belt of Lively and matchups against Delaware and Bellarmine coming up before the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament it seems like the perfect time to make the switch in the starting lineup.

Lively is posting just 4.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in his limited action but had four points, five rebounds, one assist, one block, and no turnovers against the Jayhawks.

The change in the starting lineup will allow Jon Scheyer to evaluate the five players on the floor before he will eventually be forced to make another change in the rotation upon the return of Dariq Whitehead from a foot injury.