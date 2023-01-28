Duke basketball: Mackenzie Mgbako displays elite versatility

On Wednesday night, UNC basketball signee Simeon Wilcher led the charge down the stretch for Roselle Catholic (NJ) in the team’s 68-60 home win over fellow New Jersey prep powerhouse Don Bosco Prep, featuring prime 2024 Duke basketball target Dylan Harper.

After trailing by three with under three minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Wilcher scored 11 straight points. And Harper, the son of five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper, finished with a game-high 27 points to go along with his seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

But Wilcher’s teammate, 2023 Duke basketball signee Mackenzie Mgbako, compiled a stat line that offers further evidence of the 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward’s elite versatility. They tallied 10 points, 17 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Check out Mgbako’s explosive athleticism and smooth stroke in the following sequence:

Not only did the 18-year-old five-star prevent an assist for Harper by coming up with the emphatic block in transition, but he also drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key a few seconds later.

Mackenzie Mgbako, who committed to the Blue Devils in April and signed his national letter of intent in November, is the highest-ranked member of the five-deep Duke class at No. 7 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and one of three who became McDonald’s All-American selections on Tuesday.

