Duke basketball: Mackenzie Mgbako displays elite versatility

On Wednesday night, UNC basketball signee Simeon Wilcher led the charge down the stretch for Roselle Catholic (NJ) in the team’s 68-60 home win over fellow New Jersey prep powerhouse Don Bosco Prep, featuring prime 2024 Duke basketball target Dylan Harper.

RELATED: List of every Recruit holding a Duke offer

After trailing by three with under three minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Wilcher scored 11 straight points. And Harper, the son of five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper, finished with a game-high 27 points to go along with his seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button