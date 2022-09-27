Duke basketball Legend set to be on ESPN much more often

On Monday, ESPN announced via tweet that it signed Duke basketball alum JJ Redick to a multi-year extension. Plus, the network noted that the 38-year-old now has an expanded role, including as a regular Analyst for NBA games and the draft while routinely appearing on First Take, Get Up, and SportsCenter.

News of Redick’s extension and increased workload should come as no surprise.

After all, the famed Sharpshooter has improved his likability in recent years, despite once embracing his reputation as one of the most hated college players of all time by opposing fanbases. At ESPN, he’s served as a straight-shooter, entertaining folks by calling out the absurdity of hot takes from colleagues, particularly Stephen A. Smith.

