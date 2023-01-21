Duke basketball Legend JJ Redick gets passed again on the all-time list

JJ Redick finished his legendary four-year Duke basketball career (2002-06) with 457 makes from 3-point land. At the time, that mark from the 6-foot-4 sharpshooter, who went on to play 15 seasons in the NBA after becoming the all-time scoring leader (2,769 points) for the Blue Devils, was the NCAA record.

But considering the game’s general shift to a 3-point party since, perhaps it should be no surprise that Redick’s record has not stood the test of time. Well, 17 years later, he has now fallen to No. 5 on the list.

