Duke basketball: Latest on Dariq Whitehead ahead of Wake Forest game

During his Zoom chat with ACC media members on Monday, first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer didn’t entirely rule out injured freshman forward Dariq Whitehead for 7 pm ET Tuesday when the unranked Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC ) host the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-8, 6-5 ACC).

“He had a really good day yesterday on the court,” Scheyer said about Whitehead, who sat out Saturday’s win at Georgia Tech after sustaining a strain in his left lower leg in last Monday’s loss at Virginia Tech. “But he’s not quite there yet…If he can’t practice, he’s not going to play, and we’ll make that determination here in a little bit.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button